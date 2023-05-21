1 killed in rollover crash during police chase in Liberty County, officials say

Authorities said the chase started in Montgomery County when deputies tried to pull over an SUV for speeding.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — A person was killed when a police chase came to an end in Liberty County in the early morning hours of Sunday.

According to investigators, the chase started in Montgomery County when deputies tried to pull an SUV over for speeding.

The chase was northbound on I-69 in the Cleveland city limits when the driver got off the freeway and onto the feeder road. According to authorities, the driver tried to take a very sharp curve but lost control of the SUV and rolled down an embankment.

One passenger was ejected and killed, officials said. Authorities said the driver ran from the scene but was later arrested.