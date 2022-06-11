Man killed in shootout with Missouri City officer, police say

Police said customers were inside the store at the time of the shooting but no one else was injured.

MISSOURI CITY, Texas — A man was shot and killed Sunday by a Missouri City police officer, according to authorities.

Missouri City officials said it happened along Highway 6 near the Fort Bend Parkway Toll Road around 7:30 p.m.

Officials said the Missouri City Police Department got reports about a man with a gun acting erratically in a gas station parking lot.

When an officer showed up at the 7-Eleven and tried to talk to the man, the suspect pulled out a gun and opened fire on the officer, who returned fire, according to authorities. The suspect was hit at least twice, officials said. The officer was not injured.

The suspect was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officials said they're not exactly sure how many shots were fired but think the suspect got off at least two rounds. They said the officer fired more than that.