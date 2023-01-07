Family mourns man killed by neighbor last month on what would have been his 40th birthday

HOUSTON — Jaime Hernandez's family should have been celebrating his 40th birthday on Saturday, but instead, they're still mourning his death.
Last month, he was shot and killed on his neighbor's property. The neighbor, 79-year-old Frankie Veragallo, has been charged with murder.
Hernandez's family is shedding some light on what they said was an escalating feud between them and Vernagallo.
According to Houston police records, there were 44 calls for service at Hernandez's home since 2021 -- 15 of those calls were made this year. It's important to note that it's unclear who made the calls.
Hernandez's sisters said the decade-long dispute with Vernagallo culminated in their brother's death.
"We should be celebrating him, but instead, we just have an altar for him," one of the sisters, who didn't want to be identified, said. "We never expected that it was, you know, going to come to this point of actually losing a family member."
Hernandez's family said he was looking for his dog when he got into an argument with Vernagallo in his front yard on June 11. According to police, Vernagallo shot Hernandez in the chest, killing him. Vernagallo was arrested and charged the same night of the shooting.
"Even if he got life in prison, or anything like that, even the death penalty, that's not going to bring my brother back. That's not going to bring peace to our hearts," one of the sisters said.
The Hernandez family maintains that they've had disputes with Vernagallo for years. Other neighbors said they've seen officers at the Hernandez home on multiple occasions. According to the HPD records, the calls were mostly to report loud noises. Some were about suspicious vehicles and people. The Hernandez family said they believe they know who made the calls.
"I believe it was Frank Vernagallo," one of the sisters said.
As of Saturday, Vernagallo remained in the Harris County Jail with a $200,000 bond. If he makes bail, one of the restrictions he'll have to abide by is staying away from the Hernandez family, which means he wouldn't be able to go back to his own house. His next court date is scheduled for Aug. 22. His attorney said he will plead not guilty and there's a lot more to the story than is being reported.