2 dead, 2 arrested after shooting at house party in Huntsville, police say

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Two people died after being injured in a shooting at a house party early Saturday morning near the Sam Houston State University campus, police said.

According to police, the shooting happened just after midnight at a large house party near the intersection of 19th Street and Avenue O.

Four people were injured in the shooting, police said. James Jones, 18, of Huntsville, died at an area hospital shortly after the shooting. Cruz Garza, 18, of Livingston, died early Sunday morning, police said. The other two victims were hospitalized in critical condition, according to police.

The Huntsville Police Department said two men were arrested in connection with the shooting. Joe Allen Lewis, 22, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, officials said. Lynn Johnson, 19, was charged with assault, according to police. They're both from Livingston, authorities said. According to police, more charges are expected.

Johnson was held on a $50,000 bond while Lewis was held on a $250,000 bond, officials said.

Anyone with more information about the shooting is asked to call Sgt. John Thompson at 936-291-5427. You can also report information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 936-294-9494. Investigators specifically said they want to talk to anyone who was at the party.