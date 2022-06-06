Man shot, killed during home invasion in NW Houston, police say

Houston police said the suspects drove away in a gray or black Toyota Prius with pink seat covers.

HOUSTON — A man was shot and killed during a home invasion on Monday, according to Houston police.

It happened at a home in northwest Houston in the 6500 block of Thornwall Street, which is near the intersection of W. 43rd Street and US 290.

According to police, two people were at the house -- one outside working on a vehicle and the other inside.

Houston Police Department investigators said three or four men approached the victim who was outside and forced the victim inside.

Once inside, investigators said, the suspects separated the victims and shot the man who was already inside, not the one who was working on the vehicle.

The victim who was shot was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. The man who was forced inside was not injured, according to police.

Police said the suspects left the house in a gray or black Toyota Prius (post-2016) with pink seat covers. Investigators aren't sure if anything was taken from the house.