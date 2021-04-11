Deputies investigating deadly home invasion in northeast Harris County

Right now, there is no suspect info and deputies don’t know why this house was targeted.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies are investigating a deadly home invasion in northeast Harris County that happened Wednesday night.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies said they got the call around 11:25 p.m. They said the 20-year-old victim was inside the home he shares with his brother and sister-in-law in the 11900 block of Kingslake Forest Drive.

Investigators said he called his brother who was at the hospital after the victim’s sister-in-law had been transported to there on an unrelated medical issue.

Deputies said the victim told his brother he thought someone was breaking into the home and to call 911.

When deputies arrived at the home, they say the house was secured. When they went around back, deputies say they found a broken window.

When the victim’s brother arrived at the scene, deputies said they went inside and found the victim dead from a gunshot wound in a bedroom.

Deputies said there is evidence that someone went through the home. Neighbors didn’t hear anything.

Right now, they’re in the early stages of their investigation.