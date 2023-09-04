x
Crime

Hit-and-run crash leaves bicyclist dead in Texas City, police say

FM 1764 was shut down for several hours Sunday morning as police investigated.

TEXAS CITY, Texas — All eastbound lanes of FM 1764 have reopened in Texas City after someone on a bicycle was killed in a hit-and-run crash, according to police.

The crash happened just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday along Emmett F. Lowry Expressway and State Highway 3.

Details are currently limited, but police said an unknown driver hit a cyclist before taking off. FM 1764 was shut down for several hours as police investigated.

Anyone with information on what happened should contact Texas City police at 409-643-5720.

