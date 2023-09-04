Hit-and-run crash leaves bicyclist dead in Texas City, police say

FM 1764 was shut down for several hours Sunday morning as police investigated.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TEXAS CITY, Texas — All eastbound lanes of FM 1764 have reopened in Texas City after someone on a bicycle was killed in a hit-and-run crash, according to police.

The crash happened just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday along Emmett F. Lowry Expressway and State Highway 3.

Details are currently limited, but police said an unknown driver hit a cyclist before taking off. FM 1764 was shut down for several hours as police investigated.

Anyone with information on what happened should contact Texas City police at 409-643-5720.