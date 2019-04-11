HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A person walking was struck and killed early Monday in north Harris County, near Spring.

Pct. 4 Deputy Constables responded to Cypresswood at York Minster at about 2:30 a.m. where a person was found dead.

The driver involved fled the scene.

At this time further details have not been released.

The roadway remained closed as of 4:15 a.m.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

