HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A person walking was struck and killed early Monday in north Harris County, near Spring.
Pct. 4 Deputy Constables responded to Cypresswood at York Minster at about 2:30 a.m. where a person was found dead.
The driver involved fled the scene.
At this time further details have not been released.
The roadway remained closed as of 4:15 a.m.
Check back for updates to this developing story.
