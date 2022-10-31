Crime Stoppers offers $5K reward for info on deadly Pride Bike Ride hit-and-run

Shane Darrell McKinney was killed on Oct. 11 after a driver in a Mercedes-Benz sedan ran him over on West Dallas Street near Montrose Boulevard.

Then a silver Mercedes-Benz sedan driving in the lane where McKinney fell ran over the victim. As the driver tried to speed away, they ran over McKinney a second time. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced deceased.

Pride Bike Ride Houston founder David Loredo described McKinney as a strong friend to the group.

"He was a friend, he was a strong ally, a father, a friend a cyclist," Loredo said. "He was such an awesome person and I'm honored he came with us. We're with you Shane and the McKinney family."

Witnesses tried chasing down the driver of the Mercedes that they say had out-of-state license plates but were unsuccessful. Now Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to charges or the arrest of any suspects in the case.

Meanwhile, last week Pride Bike Ride Houston held its first event since McKinney's death. The group was escorted on their ride through downtown by Houston Fire Station 8.