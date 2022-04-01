Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on Highway 288 feeder

Someone was performing CPR on the victim when firefighters arrived, but they left before police were able to get their information or if they were involved.

HOUSTON — A man walking along the South Freeway/Hwy 288 feeder near W Bellfort Ave was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Tuesday morning, according to Houston police.

Police said the man, who is in his mid-40s to mid-50s, was walking along the service road when a vehicle struck him and kept going.

It wasn't clear what kind of vehicle hit the man.

Police said someone called 911 around 6:11 a.m., and when the Houston Fire Department arrived on the scene, they saw someone doing CPR on the man.

That person then left without providing information to firefighters, according to investigators. Police said it's unknown if this person had anything to do with the crash.

Police said there was some debris from the vehicle found in the area, and they are hoping that would help them identify it.

Anyone with information about what happened or the vehicle involved can call the Houston Police Department.