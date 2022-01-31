HPD: Driver on the run after striking man, woman in deadly hit-and-run outside of bar

Police say they do not have a description of the driver but he was last seen driving off in a black truck with front end damage to it.

HOUSTON — Police are searching for a driver in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a man dead and a woman injured in southeast Houston early Monday.

This happened at 2 a.m. in the 11000 block of Fuqua Street, not far from the Gulf Freeway.

Investigators said the truck was speeding through the parking lot of a bar off Fuqua Street when he ran over a man and woman and then took off.

The man didn’t survive, and the woman was rushed to a hospital with a broken leg, police said.

Investigators said they believe the driver of that truck had been drinking at the bar. However, at this point, police don't have a motive for why he got in that truck then ran the victims over.

Police said they also do not have a description of the driver but he was last seen driving off in a black truck with front-end damage to it.

Police are asking for witnesses to contact them with any information about the case.

Meanwhile, detectives will be back out here later in the day to check to see if any cameras along the shopping strip center might have captured anything.