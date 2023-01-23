2 shot, killed at gas station in north Harris County, sheriff says

It's unclear how many people fired shots, but they got away in a white sedan, according to the sheriff.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two men were killed Monday in a shooting at a gas station in north Harris County, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said the victims were parked at a pump at a gas station on Ella Boulevard near Pennbright Drive when someone shot at them.

The men died at the scene, Gonzalez said. The shooter(s) got away in a white sedan, the sheriff said.

No other information was given. KHOU 11 News has a crew headed to the scene to get more details.

Check back for updates.