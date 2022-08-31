Suspect was dating one of the sisters in deadly Friendswood shooting, sheriff says

Sheriff Gonzalez identified the suspect as 19-year-old Walker J. Porretto. Officials say he shot himself inside a vehicle as deputies started to approach him.

The sheriff said the suspect was 19-year-old Walker J. Porretto. He shot and killed himself Tuesday in a vehicle parked outside of a grocery store along I-45 in Willis when deputies began to approach him, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

Porretto is accused of shooting 18-year-old Redha Sayed and her 20-year-old sister, Mahenoor Sayed.

Redha died in the shooting. Mahenoor was critically injured and remains hospitalized with serious injuries.

The sheriff said Porretto had been dating one of the sisters. Before the shooting, he reportedly made some inappropriate comments towards the other sister so they all met up to talk about it and that's when Porretto shot them, Gonzalez tweeted.

The family said Redha was working to get a real estate license and Mahenoor was a pharmacy tech at Walgreens.

The shooting was caught on a neighbor's surveillance cameras. The homeowner didn't want to be identified but said he's sickened with what he witnessed.

"It's an image in my brain I'm never going to forget for the rest of my life," said the homeowner. "It's right in front of your home where you lay your head and think you're safe and you never know."