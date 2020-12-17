The chase and crash remain under investigation.

HOUSTON — A chase suspect reportedly struck another vehicle, killing an innocent passenger in southeast Houston early Thursday.

The crash happened along Highway 3 at El Dorado, ripping the backend off of one of the vehicles involved.

Webster police and Houston police were at the scene, but at this time it’s unclear who was chasing the suspect and why.

The suspect and the innocent driver they hit were both taken to the hospital. A teenage passenger in the vehicle that was struck died at the scene, police said.

No names have been released at this time, but police said the suspect involved was a teenager.