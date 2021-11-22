PHOTOS: Vehicle wanted in connection with deadly drive-by shooting in Greenspoint area

A man was shot and killed while driving along Greenspoint Road. Police are looking for the gunman who they believe was driving a white, four-door sedan.

HOUSTON — Surveillance photos have been released of a vehicle wanted in connection with a deadly drive-by shooting that happened in the Greenspoint area.

The photos are of a white four-door sedan — unknown make and model. Police believe the gunman was inside this car when he/she shot a man who was driving along Greenspoint Road Friday afternoon.

Police said the 24-year-old man was driving southbound when the white car pulled up next to him at the intersection of Benmar Street. Seconds later, someone inside that vehicle started shooting. The man was hit multiple times.

Our homicide detectives are looking for this white, 4-door sedan of unknown make & model involved in last Friday's (Nov. 19) fatal shooting.



If you have tips, call HPD Homicide 713-308-3600 or @CrimeStopHOU 713-222-TIPS.



More info==>https://t.co/FtBH9ast5A #HouNews https://t.co/0YP1Yd3OgY pic.twitter.com/zs5kyLc0Ph — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 22, 2021

After the shooting, the victim continued southbound until he hit two vehicles stopped at a red light at the intersection of Greenspoint Road and the North Sam Houston Parkway.

First responders arrived on the scene and took the man to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.