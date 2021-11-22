PHOTOS: Vehicle wanted in connection with deadly drive-by shooting in Greenspoint area

HOUSTON — Surveillance photos have been released of a vehicle wanted in connection with a deadly drive-by shooting that happened in the Greenspoint area.
The photos are of a white four-door sedan — unknown make and model. Police believe the gunman was inside this car when he/she shot a man who was driving along Greenspoint Road Friday afternoon.
Police said the 24-year-old man was driving southbound when the white car pulled up next to him at the intersection of Benmar Street. Seconds later, someone inside that vehicle started shooting. The man was hit multiple times.
After the shooting, the victim continued southbound until he hit two vehicles stopped at a red light at the intersection of Greenspoint Road and the North Sam Houston Parkway.
First responders arrived on the scene and took the man to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.