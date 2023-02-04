HPD: 2 dead, 1 injured in possible drive-by shooting in SW Houston

Police said they do not think this was a random act. An investigation is ongoing and extra patrol will be in the area through the night.

HOUSTON — Two people are dead and one person was injured Saturday in a possible drive-by shooting in southwest Houston, police said.

The shooting happened at about 4:40 p.m. on Fleetwell Drive near Heatherbloom Drive.

Police said the three victims, who are all men, were standing outside when someone started shooting at them. Police are not sure if more than one shooter was involved.

One of the men died on scene. The second man ran to Buffalo Speedway near Darlinghurst Drive where he died. The third man was taken to a nearby hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The motive for the shooting is not known.

Police said they don't think this was a random act, but extra patrol will be in the area Saturday night.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-308-3600.