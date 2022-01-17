HPD: Baby found inside apartment after deadly double shooting

Investigators say a total of five people were in the home when neighbors reported gunshots coming from inside the apartment.

HOUSTON — Police officers are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and a woman in critical condition in northwest Houston Monday morning.

This happened around 5 a.m. at Concord at Little York apartments on W. Little York. Houston police said a baby was in the apartment when shots were fired and is ok.

Investigators said a total of five people were in the home when neighbors reported gunshots coming from inside the apartment.

This includes the man shot and killed, the woman shot in the hospital now, a baby, another man being questioned by officers and the suspect, police said.

The gunman is still out there.

#BREAKING @houstonpolice is working a double shooting that left one man dead and a woman in critical condition. This happened at Concord apartments less than an hour ago. Investigators say a baby was in the apt. when shots were fired and is ok. Live report at 6 on @KHOU pic.twitter.com/EunBEueAtL — Ugochi Iloka KHOU (@UgochiKHOU) January 17, 2022

Officers are asking witnesses with any information related to this homicide to call Houston police right away.

MORE: These two neighbors say they heard gunshots after a door was kicked in. One of the women who called the police says the baby girl in the apartment is about 6 months old. She’s currently with her grandfather. @KHOU pic.twitter.com/Inucjd4yuD — Ugochi Iloka KHOU (@UgochiKHOU) January 17, 2022

Check back for updates on this breaking story.

North officers are on a shooting at 300 W. Little York. One male was found deceased on arrival. One female was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. #hounews CC9 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 17, 2022