HPD: Baby found inside apartment after deadly double shooting

HOUSTON — Police officers are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and a woman in critical condition in northwest Houston Monday morning.
This happened around 5 a.m. at Concord at Little York apartments on W. Little York. Houston police said a baby was in the apartment when shots were fired and is ok.
Investigators said a total of five people were in the home when neighbors reported gunshots coming from inside the apartment.
This includes the man shot and killed, the woman shot in the hospital now, a baby, another man being questioned by officers and the suspect, police said.
The gunman is still out there.
Officers are asking witnesses with any information related to this homicide to call Houston police right away.
