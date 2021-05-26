HPD: 1 dead, 2 injured in NW Houston shooting

Houston police said a possible suspect was detained after the shooting in the 5600 block of De Soto.

HOUSTON — A woman was killed Wednesday in a shooting, according to Houston police.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. in the 5600 block of De Soto Street, in northwest Houston. According to a tweet by the Houston Police Department, the incident appears to have taken place near an apartment complex and a gas station at the intersection of Antoine Drive.

Another woman and a man were also injured in the shooting, police said.

HPD said a possible suspect had been detained.

This is a breaking news story and details will be added to this article when they become available.