HPD: 1 dead, 2 injured in NW Houston shooting

HOUSTON — A woman was killed Wednesday in a shooting, according to Houston police.
The shooting happened around 3 p.m. in the 5600 block of De Soto Street, in northwest Houston. According to a tweet by the Houston Police Department, the incident appears to have taken place near an apartment complex and a gas station at the intersection of Antoine Drive.
Another woman and a man were also injured in the shooting, police said.
HPD said a possible suspect had been detained.
This is a breaking news story and details will be added to this article when they become available.