The 28-year-old mother was driving westbound on FM 2920 with her three children in the vehicle when they were struck from behind, investigators say.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman and three of her children are dead after a crash in north Harris County on Sunday night.

Charges have been filed against 35-year-old Daniel Canada, the driver accused of causing the seven-car crash. Canada is charged with three counts of intoxication manslaughter and one count of intoxication assault with a vehicle. Herman said Canada had a blood alcohol concentration of .15.

"This is a tragedy. It is a situation of, again, a possibly impaired driver who snuffs a family out of existence," Constable Mark Herman said.

Herman said the 28-year-old mother was driving westbound on FM 2920 with her three children in the vehicle when they were struck from behind near Gosling Road around 8:30 p.m.

The mother's vehicle was pushed into several others before catching on fire.

She and her 7-month-old were pronounced dead at the scene. Her 5-year-old child was taken to an area hospital but later died. Her 2-year-old was taken by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital and was placed on life support but also later died.