HPD: 2 killed, child injured, after being T-boned by speeding driver suspected of being drunk

A man, woman and a child were all in the same vehicle when they were t-boned by a white SUV that was speeding on Waxahachie Street.

HOUSTON — A man and woman were killed Wednesday, and a child was injured, in a crash involving a possible intoxicated driver, according to Houston police.

This happened at about 6 p.m. in the 7000 block of Waxahachie Street, which is just north of the East Freeway near Wayside Drive in northeast Houston.

Houston police said a white SUV was speeding in the eastbound lanes of Waxahachie when it hit a power pole, ran through a stop sign and T-boned a four-door black vehicle that was going northbound on Boyles Street.

The man, woman and child were inside of the black vehicle. Police said the man was driving and the woman was in the passenger seat. Both were pronounced dead.

The child was taken to the hospital with no visible injuries. Police did not know his age but said he was old enough to sit in the car without a car seat and provide police with information on what happened.

Police couldn't confirm if the man and woman were the child's parents but suspect there is a familial relationship.

The driver of the white SUV, who police suspect was drunk, was also taken to the hospital with no visible injuries, but police said he was complaining of pain and other health conditions.

The driver had no prior arrests, police confirmed.

Power was out for multiple hours near the crash area due to the white SUV hitting a power pole.

Watch police give an update at the scene: