Court docs reveal what led up to deadly Aldine hit-and-run that killed a dad and baby

Investigators found Jose Antonio Vazquez-Gonzalez's cellphone, wallet, ID card and debit card at the scene of the crash.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The man accused of killing a father and an infant in a hit-and-run crash in the Aldine area appeared in court for the first time.

Jose Antonio Vazquez-Gonzalez, 30, faces two counts of failing to stop and render aid following the deadly crash. He remains in jail after a judge set his bond at $250,000.

During Vazquez-Gonzalez's court appearance, documents revealed new details on what led up to the deadly crash.

Court records state that Vazquez-Gonzalez was at a party near Airline Drive and the North Freeway when he left in a truck that his wife was paying for. His wife then spotted him doing burnouts in the parking lot before he took off. During a phone call, records state that Vazquez-Gonzalez told his wife he was leaving to go back to Mexico where he has a ranch, and claimed that she didn't love him anymore. Moments later, his wife received a phone call stating that he had gotten into a car accident.

Five people were in the truck he's accused of hitting, including three children. Juan Loredo, 31, was killed, along with his 2-month-old baby girl. Court records revealed his wallet, ID, debit card and cellphone were found at the scene of the crash.

Prosecutors said he was driving too fast when he crashed into a truck at the intersection of Aldine Mail Route and Airline Drive on Saturday.

The court appearance also revealed Vazquez-Gonzalez had a welding business along with four children of his own. He's also a Mexican citizen who has been living here for 13 years.