New surveillance video released in deadly carjacking in Memorial area

The carjacking happened on Tuesday outside an apartment complex in the Memorial area. A 67-year-old woman was killed.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department released a new surveillance video Friday of the suspects who they believe were involved in a deadly carjacking.

The new video shows the two suspects leaving the apartments at Yorkchester Drive with the woman's white SUV. One of the suspects was seen getting out of the passenger side of the vehicle to open the gate at the apartment complex.

He appeared to be wearing a black hoodie with brown or yellow pants. He also appeared to have on a black backpack.

3RD UPDATE: New video shows the 2 suspects leaving the apt. complex after fatally shooting the female victim.



Officers have since recovered the stolen vehicle.



Tips about the suspects or their whereabouts? Call HPD Homicide 713-308-3600 or @CrimeStopHOU for a reward. #HouNews https://t.co/9NYuKYgFFx pic.twitter.com/L8WIoAAc5g — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 17, 2023

What happened

The carjacking happened just before 8 a.m. at an apartment complex on Yorkchester Drive, across the street from Spring Branch ISD’s Westchester Academy for International Studies.

Witnesses told police they saw the woman get shot in her car and then thrown out of the vehicle. The shooters then got into her SUV and ran her over as they sped away, witnesses said.

"I started hollering at all the moms coming in from bringing their kids: 'Get out of the way, they just killed somebody,'" Shannon Ogg said.

Investigators said the woman, who has not been identified, had been shot once. Detectives said she lived at the complex.

A day after the deadly incident, police said they found the stolen SUV abandoned in an empty business garage on Bissonnet near South Kirkwood. Police also released a Ring video that same day showing what appears to be the suspects involved.