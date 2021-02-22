HCSO: 1 killed, 2 critically injured in crash at underground car meet in NW Harris County

A witness captured the crash on video — the driver involved is in custody and facing criminal charges.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A driver was going well over 100 mph when he crashed a Chevrolet Camaro in a deadly incident at an underground car meet late Sunday, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

The driver is now facing criminal charges for the crash, which a witness captured on video.

KHOU 11's Michelle Choi reported the incident happened before 10 p.m. along Highway 290 near West Little York.

Deputies said hundreds were standing along sidewalks on the frontage road as others showed off their vehicles. A witness’ cell phone recorded a yellow Camaro speed by and then crash into a another driver, who was in a Chevrolet Malibu.

The impact sent the Malibu into the crowd of onlookers.

One man was killed and two others, believed to be teenage boys, were seriously injured and had to be airlifted to the hospital. One person was taken to the hospital by ambulance, and at least five others were treated for various injuries at the scene.

Deputies identified the driver of the Camaro as Andrew Mock. He allegedly told the crowd moments before that he was going to do a “fly by.”

The impact was so severe, Mock's Camaro briefly went airborne, witnesses said.

"There is no more safe haven,” said Sean Teare, Harris County D.A.'s Office, after the crash. “You're going to jail, you're losing your cars, and if you do something like we saw here tonight, you're going to prison for a long long time."