Man in custody after accused of killing 2 people, including infant, in Aldine crash

Jose Antonio Vazquez-Gonzalez has been wanted for allegedly leaving the scene of the deadly crash that happened Saturday near Aldine Mail Route and Airline.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man accused of killing two people -- including an infant -- in a crash Saturday has been arrested.

Jose Antonio Vazquez-Gonzalez, 30, was taken into custody Tuesday after reportedly leaving the scene of the deadly crash near the corner of Aldine Mail Route and Airline Drive.

According to the sheriff's office, the driver of a Dodge Ram was turning at a red light when he was hit by a speeding Chevy Silverado. The driver of the Dodge, 31-year-old Juan Loredo, was ejected and pronounced dead at the hospital.

Four other family members were in the Dodge, including a 28-year-old woman, two boys, and a baby girl. All of them were also hospitalized with various injuries. The baby died on Sunday, according to the sheriff's office.

No other details were given on the arrest of Vazquez-Gonzalez.

Update: The suspect in the double fatality crash, Jose Antonio Vazquez-Gonzalez, is in custody. Thanks for your help. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/CuQRrTHoVV — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) August 22, 2023