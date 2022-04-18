Chase suspect blamed for deadly 5-vehicle crash could face more charges, DA says

Damien West is already charged with murder and aggravated assault after HPD said he crashed into a car and killed a 31-year-old driver.

HOUSTON — The driver blamed for a deadly five-vehicle crash in northwest Houston Friday could face more charges on top of murder and aggravated assault. A judge decided Monday to leave bond for Damien West at $400,000.

The driver, later identified as 31-year-old Hoang Tran, was killed. A 31-year-old female passenger was critically injured. West was also treated at a local hospital, HPD said.

Police said the people in three vehicles struck by the Camry weren't seriously hurt and they were treated at the scene.

Prosecutors say West might face additional charges because they believe he was part of a 70-car street takeover when police tried to stop him. They are cracking down on these "takeover" groups by taking away their cars when they commit a felony.

"We have started to file felony cases on them for engaging in organized criminal activity. They fit the definition under the code," said Sean Teare with the Harris County District Attorney's office. "They group together to commit felonies and by doing so, it allows us to hit them where we believe it hurts them the most, and that's taking those cars.

Houston police said the chase started around 6 p.m. on April 15 when they spotted the Dodge Charger driven by West driving erratically in the 2900 block of South Gessner Road. It lasted about 10 minutes before the horrific crash.

"I have seen some pretty bad crashes in my career, the last 25 years, I have not seen one that type, that bad in a long, long time," said HPD Assistant Chief Ban Tien.

West's bond was set at $300,000 for the murder charge and $100,000 for the aggravated assault charge. Court records show he was out on bond for separate charges at the time of the crash.