This is a developing story. We have a crew headed to this scene to gather more details.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after they said an infant was found dead in southwest Houston.

The scene is in the 3500 block of Darlinghurst.

Details are extremely limited at this time.

We have a crew headed that way to gather more details. Air 11 is also gearing up to fly over the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.