Man faces 2 felonies for robbing 68-year-old victim at NW Houston home, officials say

According to court documents, Christopher Mouton confessed to a robbery while he was meeting up to hand over some of the things he stole.

HOUSTON — A 36-year-old man is facing two felony charges after authorities said he robbed a 68-year-old man in his own garage last week.

Christopher Mouton was charged with aggravated robbery and burglary. His bond was set at $25,000 in each case. According to records, he posted bail and was not in jail as of Sunday afternoon.

What happened

On Thursday, Mouton was caught stealing from a house in northwest Houston.

According to court documents, the victim was sleeping at his house on De Milo Drive, which is near 43rd Street and 290, when he heard a commotion in his garage around 2:15 a.m.

He said he looked out a window and saw a gray Ford Explorer parked in front of his house. He said he went to his garage and found Mouton, who he said was stealing his things. The victim said he tackled Mouton to the ground, but he was soon overpowered. He said Mouton punched him in the face several times and then left.

The victim told police that he recognized the SUV because it had been to his house before. He told police that he was able to get surveillance video from his neighbor that showed Mouton stealing from his house three other times, according to court documents.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment, and the next day, on Friday, authorities got a tip that identified Mouton as the driver of the SUV that night. A woman told authorities that her husband loaned the SUV to Mouton because he wasn't able to finance a vehicle on his own.

The victim was able to pick Mouton out of a photo lineup, according to court documents.