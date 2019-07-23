HOUSTON — The Harris County District Attorney’s Office has charged a former bus driver after a 3-year-old boy died after being left on hot daycare van last year.

Maurice Mitchell, 62, was arrested Tuesday by Houston Police after being indicted Friday for injury to a child by recklessly causing serious bodily injury or death, a second-degree felony.

Raymond “R.J.” Pryer Jr. died on July 19, 2018 after being left in a hot van for roughly four hours after returning to Discovering Me Academy from a field trip to Doss Park.

R.J. was discovered when his father arrived at the day care to pick him up. The temperature inside the van was 113 degrees, deputies said.

The indictment states that Mitchell disengaged a passenger safety alarm, which was to safeguard young passengers from being left behind, without first performing a visual inspection of the bus to ensure no children were still onboard.

“As the summer heat intensifies, we should honor R.J.’s memory by ensuring no more children are left in hot vehicles,” Assistant District Attorney Michele Oncken said. “Remember that the Texas can be deadly.”

R.J.’s parents filed a lawsuit against Discovering Me Academy accusing them of negligence for not having systems in place to account for all children on field trips, especially during extreme heat.

KHOU 11 found Discovering Me Academy was cited by the state at least three times in recent years for not having a safety alarm that helps verify children are not left onboard and for not immediately reporting a crash involving a van.

The day care was also cited for not knowing the number of children in a group during a previous outing.

R.J.'s parents described him as an amazing child who loved the color yellow and loved to sing.

"We were blessed to have him 1,178 days to be exact, and I thank God that we had those years to be his parents." said Dikeisha Whitlock-Pryer.

The DA's office said a memorial bench at Doss Park, which is dedicated to R.J., was unveiled on Saturday.

