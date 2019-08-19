HOUSTON — David Temple could walk out of jail as early as next week after a judge set his bond hearing for Aug. 30 Monday.

Temple was found guilty of murdering his pregnant wife, Belinda Temple, in a second trial.

RELATED: David Temple found guilty in second murder trial

Jurors in the second murder trial took only eight hours to convict him, but they couldn’t agree on his punishment – which led to a mistrial.

Temple's sentence could have ranged from probation to life in prison.

Victim advocate Andy Kahan said the majority of jurors wanted a tough sentence.

"The fact that, from what we understand, the majority of the jurors were seeking a maximum punishment so that does give us solace," Kahan said.

For the family of Belinda Temple, it's the nightmare that never ends.

Belinda was eight months pregnant when she was shot and killed in the couple's Katy home in 1999. She died from a shotgun blast to the back of the head.

Prosecutors said Temple wanted his wife dead because he was having an affair.

Less than two years after his wife's murder, Temple married Heather Scott, the mistress. Heather filed for divorce after Temple's second murder trial began on July 8.

Temple was originally convicted of murder in 2007 and served nine years in prison before a judge tossed out his conviction. The judge said prosecutor Kelly Siegler withheld favorable evidence from the defense.

The next punishment phase is scheduled to begin in March 2020.

