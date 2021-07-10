Man who killed eight people, including six kids, in north Harris County sentenced to life in prison

Among the victims -- his own child and ex-girlfriend. Prosecutors weren't seeking the death penalty.

A man who killed eight people, including six children, in Harris County has been found guilty of murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole, the Harris County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday.

David Conley killed his own child, who was 13 years old, his ex-girlfriend, Valerie Jackson, her husband, Dwayne Jackson and their five kids on August 8, 2015.

The DA's office said after breaking into his ex-girlfriend's house, Conley immediately shot three members of the family. He then restrained the rest of the family members and later shot them all in the head.

Conley was arrested after surrendering to sheriff's deputies following a standoff at his ex-girlfriend’s house.

“How could anyone look into the eyes of children handcuffed to their beds and slaughter them one by one?” Harris County District Kim Ogg said. “We are forever indebted to the jurors who listened to the excruciating evidence, thoughtfully deliberated, and delivered justice.”

Following the jury verdict, four people gave victim impact statements, addressing Conley directly for what he had done.

Natalie Conley, a surviving sibling who was not living at the home at the time f the murders said, “Each individual member of my family was someone and didn't get the chance to become who they would be.”

Prosecutors weren’t seeking the death penalty in this case.

At that time, Conley already had two felony convictions on his record and could have gotten 25 years to life if convicted on that third felony. However, the Harris County District Attorney at that time signed off on a five-year plea deal for Conley after Valeria recanted her story.