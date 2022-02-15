Man accused of killing teen in post-Astros game road rage shooting seeks permission to work

George Wayne Williams is charged in connection with the shooting death of David Castro. He has been free on bond since September.

HOUSTON — The man charged with the murder of David Castro, the teen who was shot and killed last year during a case of road rage after an Astros game, was in court Tuesday and asked a judge for permission to work while he's out on bond.

Gerald Wayne Williams told the court he wants to take a construction job he's been offered, according to testimony.

The judge didn't make a decision on this request but asked for more information about the job and how Williams would be able to travel to and from the job since he's not allowed to drive.

Williams has been free on bond since September after he was arrested and charged for the shooting incident that happened on July 6.

Casto and his family were leaving a Houston Astros baseball game when his dad, Paul, got into a verbal altercation with Williams, according to court documents.

Williams is accused of following the Castro family, and moments later, pulling out a gun and shooting at their vehicle.

David Castro was struck and later died from the injuries.

Paul Castro was in the courtroom during Williams' latest hearing and said he doesn't agree that Williams should be allowed to drive back-and-forth to work.

"The fact that here's a person who wasn't supposed to have a gun, he had a gun, and now we're supposed to trust him to make good decisions about how to get to-and-from work? I don't know about that," Paul Castro said.

Wiliams remains under house arrest, which was one of the conditions of his bond.

His next scheduled court date is June 15.

David Castro would have turned 18 years old Monday.