Shooter in road rage murder of Houston teen pleads guilty

Gerald Willimas, 34, pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to 30 years for the death of David Castro, according to the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

HOUSTON — The man charged with murder in the road rage killing of a Houston teenager has agreed to a plea deal.

Gerald Williams, 34, was set to stand trial for the 2021 shooting death of 17-year-old David Castro. He pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to 30 years in prison, according to the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

How police identified Williams

According to court documents, Paul Castro, David's father, had a verbal altercation with a man driving a white Buick as they were leaving a game at Minute Maid Park. He told police the Buick began following them through the downtown area.

Paul Castro told police he sped away to try to avoid the suspect, who fired several shots through the back window of their truck. David Castro was struck and later died from his injuries.

Court documents said officers got surveillance video at a nearby Valero and found two shell casings at the turnaround in front of the gas station.

Police said a car matching the description was put on sale through Offer Up so they tracked down the person who posted the ad. According to court documents, Williams bought a Buick Lacrosse on May 30, and that the vehicle couldn't be found after the deadly shooting.

Police said the burned car was found in a field near Williams’ house and cellphone records placed Williams in the area of the shooting at the time it occurred.