37-year-old man wanted after sexually assaulting a child in southwest Houston, police say

Police and Houston Crime Stoppers are looking for tips on the whereabouts of a man accused in a 2019 child sex assault case.

Crime Stoppers published the photo of David Alcazar, 37, on Friday. He is wanted on two counts of sexual assault of a child, according to authorities.

In a press release, police stated the crime happened Aug. 6, 2019 in the 12000 block of Bissonnet in southwest Houston.

Alcazar is described as a Hispanic male who is about five feet, five inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. He was last known to be driving a beige Toyota Sienna van and works for an offshore company.