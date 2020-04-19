GARLAND, Texas — This is a breaking story and will be continuously updated as WFAA receives new information.

A suspect was shot and killed Sunday after he took control of a DART bus and led police on a chase through Richardson, Garland, Rockwall and Rowlett on the President George Bush Turnpike. Two officers were also injured.

The suspect took control of the bus in Richardson after firing multiple rifle shots Sunday afternoon, officials said. He took the bus driver hostage and another person was also on the bus at the time, Pedro Barineau, a spokesman for Garland police, said.

The suspect then led authorities on a chase through Garland and Rowlett before it ended at PGBT and Liberty Grove Road. PGBT has been closed in both directions for the investigation.

A DART police officer was shot in the leg, DART officials said. A Rowlett officer was also shot, officials said. He was taken to an area hospital. Both are expected to survive.

"[The Rowlett officer's] patrol unit’s front window was shot out when the suspect shot at officers through the bus window," a Rowlett police spokesperson said.

Another patrol car was hit during the chase, but the officer was not injured.

Two ambulances were called to the scene, one for the suspect and one for the Rowlett officer. Both were taken to local hospitals, but the suspect has been pronounced dead.

There was also one other passenger on the bus, officials told WFAA. Authorities said they did not know if or how they were connected to the incident.

The incident began sometime before 11 a.m. when the suspect got on the bus in Richardson on Buckingham Road and fired a riftle, shattering several windows, officials said.

The suspect then ordered the bus driver to drive them somewhere, though authorities did not know where. Police began to chase the bus through multiple jurisdictions and an active shootout between officers and the suspect occurred as the bus continued down PGBT, Barineau said.

"You could not have asked for a worse situation."

Authorities used spikes to slow down the bus in Rowlett, according to officials. It came to a stop between State Highway 66 and Liberty Grove on the northbound side of the turnpike.

The suspect then exchanged gunfire with police as he got out of the bus, officials said. Both the passenger and bus driver were not physically harmed.

DART, Rowlett, Garland and additional authorities are currently responding to the situation.

