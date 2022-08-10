Accused killer's history | Timeline of Daniel Chacon's violent past

Here's a look at how things unfolded throughout the week as Chacon went as far as Mexico in an effort to run from authorities.

Chacon, 30, and Gutierrez, 38, were not living together but did have a 5-month-old child, according to family members. Gutierrez also had three children with her ex-husband.

Daniel Chacon is in jail after a whirlwind week. He's charged with aggravated kidnapping and capital murder in connection with the death of his ex-girlfriend, Maira Gutierrez .

Chapter 1 : Monday, Oct. 3 - The crime

According to court documents, Gutierrez was visiting their infant daughter at Chacon's apartment off Red Bluff Road near Beltway 8.

According to authorities, when Gutierrez left, Chacon forced her into her own SUV at gunpoint. It happened just before 10 a.m., authorities said.

Chacon used Gutierrez's phone to call her ex-husband through Snapchat, according to court documents. Her ex-husband said Chacon panned the camera to show Gutierrez in the front seat, said "what's up" and then cursed him out and hung up. The ex-husband said he tried to call back, but no one answered.

Chacon was later seen walking into a fast-food restaurant, according to court documents. He used Gutierrez's phone to call his girlfriend, officials said. He asked her if the police had gone to the apartment before apologizing and hanging up.

Authorities said Chacon went to his uncle's house, told him he messed up and asked for a new shirt. Chacon had previously told his uncle that he was going to kill Gutierrez, authorities said. The uncle called the police when Chacon left, but it was too late, according to court documents.