Accused killer's history | Timeline of Daniel Chacon's violent past
Daniel Chacon's violent history has been documented since at least 2012.
Monday, Oct. 3 - The crime
Tuesday, Oct. 4 - Named homicide suspect
Wednesday, Oct. 5 - Taken into custody in Mexico
Thursday, Oct. 6 - Pasadena police book Chacon
Friday, Oct. 7 - Charged with capital murder, bond set
Gutierrez's cries for help
Chacon's history
Domestic violence resources
Daniel Chacon is in jail after a whirlwind week. He's charged with aggravated kidnapping and capital murder in connection with the death of his ex-girlfriend, Maira Gutierrez.
Chacon, 30, and Gutierrez, 38, were not living together but did have a 5-month-old child, according to family members. Gutierrez also had three children with her ex-husband.
After days of running from the law, Chacon eventually surrendered at the Texas-Mexico border.
Gutierrez's family set up a GoFundMe account to help with expenses. Click here for more information.
Here's a look at how things unfolded throughout the week as Chacon went as far as Mexico in an effort to run from authorities.
Chapter 1: Monday, Oct. 3 - The crime
According to court documents, Gutierrez was visiting their infant daughter at Chacon's apartment off Red Bluff Road near Beltway 8.
According to authorities, when Gutierrez left, Chacon forced her into her own SUV at gunpoint. It happened just before 10 a.m., authorities said.
Chacon used Gutierrez's phone to call her ex-husband through Snapchat, according to court documents. Her ex-husband said Chacon panned the camera to show Gutierrez in the front seat, said "what's up" and then cursed him out and hung up. The ex-husband said he tried to call back, but no one answered.
Chacon was later seen walking into a fast-food restaurant, according to court documents. He used Gutierrez's phone to call his girlfriend, officials said. He asked her if the police had gone to the apartment before apologizing and hanging up.
RELATED: Court documents trace Daniel Chacon's steps the day he allegedly kidnapped, murdered Maira Gutierrez
Authorities said Chacon went to his uncle's house, told him he messed up and asked for a new shirt. Chacon had previously told his uncle that he was going to kill Gutierrez, authorities said. The uncle called the police when Chacon left, but it was too late, according to court documents.
Around 3 p.m. Monday, investigators said Gutierrez's body was found inside her SUV, which had been abandoned on Cedar Crest Street, near the intersection of Mykawa Road and the South Loop. She had been shot once in the head. The SUV appeared to be run off the road and ditched at some sort of distribution center. Police said freeway barriers were stored at the location.
Chapter 2: Tuesday, Oct. 4 - Named homicide suspect
On Tuesday, police named Chacon as a homicide suspect in connection with Gutierrez's death. He was on the run and an aggravated kidnapping charge had already been accepted by the District Attorney's Office.
Authorities released photos of Chacon and asked for the public's help finding him.
Chapter 3: Wednesday, Oct. 5 - Taken into custody in Mexico
Chacon was arrested by Border Patrol agents at the Laredo Port of Entry around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police said he surrendered after being on the run for more than 48 hours after Gutierrez's death.
Chacon was transferred to the custody of the US Marshals who released him to the Laredo Police Department. He was booked at the Webb County Jail.
Chapter 4: Thursday, Oct. 6 - Pasadena police book Chacon
On Thursday morning, Chacon was taken into custody by Pasadena police. He was booked again and then taken to the Harris County Jail.
Chapter 5: Friday, Oct. 7 - Charged with capital murder, bond set
Chacon didn't appear in court, but a judge set his bond at $1 million.
Chapter 6: Gutierrez's cries for help
Pasadena police said there were two recent domestic disturbance cases involving Gutierrez and Chacon. Gutierrez called the police two times in September, according to authorities. An investigator was assigned to the case, but officials said charges were not accepted against Chacon, police said.
"There had been a couple of disturbances within the last few weeks," Pasadena Police Sgt. Raul Granados said on Monday. "This was rapidly evolving. Those were still under investigation. Charges hadn't been accepted yet and unfortunately, we're here today. This is a sad situation for all of those involved, especially for the lady who lost her life."
Chapter 7: Chacon's history
A closer look at Chacon's criminal history shows a pattern of domestic violence dating back to 2012 when he was accused of punching his former common-law wife.
RELATED: Ex-wife of kidnapping, homicide suspect says he tried to kill her multiple times, but she got away
In 2017, that woman told Houston police that Chacon punched her in the face and put her in a chokehold until she almost passed out, according to court documents. The victim said Chacon, who she identified as her common-law husband, took her phone so she couldn't call for help and wouldn't let her leave. This was one of two times his ex-wife said he tried to kill her. According to court documents, Chacon was charged with felony assault of a family member and impeding breathing but was allowed to plead guilty to a class A misdemeanor.
In December 2012, Chacon pleaded no contest to another misdemeanor assault of a family member charge. He was charged with the same thing in March 2012 but that case was dismissed.
Chapter 8: Domestic violence resources
Domestic and family violence cases in the Houston area have increased at an alarming rate. Victims often suffer in silence because they feel scared, helpless or ashamed.
If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, here are some discreet ways to reach out for help.
The Houston Area Women’s Center has a 24-hour hotline for victims of domestic violence at 713-528-2121 or 1-800-256-0551.
The Family Time Crisis Center can also be reached 24 hours a day at 281-446-2615.
The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).
Crisis Text Line: Text START to 88788.