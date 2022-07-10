Daniel Chacon charged with murder in connection with Maira Gutierrez's death

The 30-year-old ex-boyfriend of Maira Gutierrez was arrested in Mexico earlier this week. On Friday, he was officially charged with capital murder in her death.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — The prime suspect in Maira Gutierrez's kidnapping and death has been charged with capital murder, according to the Pasadena Police Department.

Daniel Chacon is being held at the Harris County Jail. Chacon, 30, was arrested Wednesday at the Laredo Port of Entry after authorities said he fled to Mexico after the crime. He was eventually brought back to Pasadena, where he was booked.

Earlier Friday, a judge set his bond at $1 million on the aggravated kidnapping charge he's also facing in connection with Gutierrez's death. Chacon wasn't in court on the kidnapping charge because he waived his right to appear, authorities said.

Gutierrez, 38, was a mother of four. She had previously reported domestic violence incidents involving Chacon, but charges were not accepted.

The kidnapping

According to Pasadena police, they got reports Monday morning just before 10 a.m. about a woman who was being forced into an SUV at gunpoint at an apartment complex off Red Bluff Road near Beltway 8.

After talking with witnesses, police said they were able to identify Chacon as the kidnapping suspect and Gutierrez as the victim.

Body found

Around 3 p.m., investigators said Gutierrez's body was found inside the abandoned SUV on Cedar Crest Street, near the intersection of Mykawa Road and the South Loop. The SUV appeared to be run off the road and ditched at some sort of distribution center. Police said freeway barriers were stored at the location.

No weapon was found at the scene, according to investigators.

A manhunt took place until Chacon was found in Mexico.

Arrested in Mexico

Pasadena police said Chacon was arrested by Border Patrol agents at the Laredo Port of Entry on Wednesday.

He was then transferred to the US Marshals, who then released him to the Laredo Police Department to be booked at the Webb County Jail.

On Thursday, Pasadena police took custody of Chacon just before noon. Officers took him to the Pasadena jail where he was booked.

He was then taken to the Harris County Jail, where he's currently being held.

Domestic violence reports

Authorities said Gutierrez reported two other domestic disturbance issues involving Chacon. She called police two times in September, according to authorities. An investigator was assigned to the case, but charges were not accepted.

"There had been a couple of disturbances within the last few weeks," Pasadena Police Sgt. Raul Granados said on Monday. "This was rapidly evolving. Those were still under investigation. Charges hadn't been accepted yet and unfortunately, we're here today. This is a sad situation for all of those involved, especially for the lady who lost her life."

Chacon and Gutierrez were not living together but had a 5-month-old child, according to family members. Chacon had custody of the child, police said. The child was not hurt during the kidnapping incident. Gutierrez also leaves behind three boys who are 19, 14 and 12.

Bruegger said he believes his officers followed proper protocols in past interactions. He said this incident highlights how fast domestic situations can deteriorate.

“Charging decisions by the DA’s office have to be based on evidence to establish probable cause,” Bruegger said.

Chacon's history

In other cases dating back to 2012, court records show Chacon was charged in other cases involving violence against a different woman.

In 2017, that victim told Houston police he punched her in the face and put her in a chokehold until she almost passed out, according to court documents. She said Chacon, who she identified as her common-law husband, took her phone so she couldn't call for help and wouldn't let her leave.

According to court documents, Chacon was charged with felony assault of a family member and impeding breathing but was allowed to plead guilty to a class A misdemeanor.

In December 2012, Chacon pleaded no contest to another misdemeanor assault of a family member charge. He was charged with the same thing in March 2012 but that case was dismissed.

Resources for victims of domestic or family violence

Domestic and family violence cases in the Houston area have increased at an alarming rate. Victims often suffer in silence because they feel scared, helpless or ashamed.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, here are some discreet ways to reach out for help.

The Houston Area Women’s Center has a 24-hour hotline for victims of domestic violence at 713-528-2121 or 1-800-256-0551.

The Family Time Crisis Center can also be reached 24 hours a day at 281-446-2615.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).