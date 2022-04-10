Ex-wife of kidnapping, homicide suspect says he tried to kill her multiple times, but she got away
Pasadena police said 30-year-old Daniel Chacon has a violent past riddled with multiple domestic violence charges.
There's an ongoing manhunt underway for 30-year-old Daniel Chacon.
Pasadena police said he kidnapped his ex-girlfriend, 38-year-old Maira Gutierrez, on Monday. She was found dead in her own SUV hours later.
Chacon's past is violent and Gutierrez's history shows that she was trying to get away from him.
Chapter 1: Trying to get away
Gutierrez's family said she tried everything she could to get away from Chacon's violence, including reaching out to his ex-wife. That woman, who has three children with Chacon, said he tried to kill her several times but she was able to get out of the relationship alive.
Pasadena police said Chacon called them on Sept. 1, accusing Gutierrez of driving drunk with their infant in the car. Police responded and determined she wasn't intoxicated, and that's when they said Gutierrez accused Chacon of assaulting her a few days prior.
"She alleged firearms were involved. They searched, but no firearms were found," Pasadena Police Chief Josh Bruegger said.
Two weeks later, Gutierrez called police again. This time she said Chacon "grabbed her by the hair and dragged" her through an apartment. She also said he has assaulted her several times in the past.
The District Attorney's Office declined charges in both instances.
Chapter 2: Chacon's ex-wife
A closer look at Chacon's criminal history shows a pattern of domestic violence dating back to 2012 when he was accused of punching his former common-law wife.
In 2013, he was accused of punching her again and was charged with assault.
In 2017, Chacon is accused of nearly choking her to death, one of two times his ex-wife said he tried to kill her.
Chapter 3: Cries for help
Chacon's ex-wife said Gutierrez reached out to her last month looking for help. She said she told her to run from the relationship.
The Houston Area Women's Center said every woman's plan is different and it comes down to safety planning.
"In almost half of the cases that ended up in death, someone is trying to leave the situation," HAWC's Sonia Corrales said. "People think when the relationship ends, the abuse has ended. That's just not the case. The most dangerous time is when someone is trying to leave."
Chapter 4: The kidnapping
According to Pasadena police, they got reports Monday morning just before 10 a.m. about a woman who was being forced into an SUV at gunpoint at an apartment complex off Red Bluff Road near Beltway 8.
After talking with witnesses, police said they were able to identify Chacon as the kidnapping suspect and Gutierrez as the victim.
Chapter 5: Body found
Around 3 p.m. Monday, investigators said Gutierrez's body was found inside the abandoned SUV on Cedar Crest Street, near the intersection of Mykawa Road and the South Loop. The SUV appeared to be run off the road and ditched at some sort of distribution center. Police said freeway barriers were stored at the location.
No weapon was found at the scene, according to investigators.
Chapter 6: Resources for victims of domestic or family violence
Domestic and family violence cases in the Houston area have increased at an alarming rate. Victims often suffer in silence because they feel scared, helpless or ashamed.
If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, here are some discreet ways to reach out for help.
The Houston Area Women’s Center has a 24-hour hotline for victims of domestic violence at 713-528-2121 or 1-800-256-0551.
The Family Time Crisis Center can also be reached 24 hours a day at 281-446-2615.
The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).
Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741.
Or text LOVEIS to 22522.