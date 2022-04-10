Ex-wife of kidnapping, homicide suspect says he tried to kill her multiple times, but she got away

Example video title will go here for this video

Chacon's past is violent and Gutierrez's history shows that she was trying to get away from him.

Pasadena police said he kidnapped his ex-girlfriend, 38-year-old Maira Gutierrez , on Monday. She was found dead in her own SUV hours later.

Chapter 1 : Trying to get away

Gutierrez's family said she tried everything she could to get away from Chacon's violence, including reaching out to his ex-wife. That woman, who has three children with Chacon, said he tried to kill her several times but she was able to get out of the relationship alive.

Pasadena police said Chacon called them on Sept. 1, accusing Gutierrez of driving drunk with their infant in the car. Police responded and determined she wasn't intoxicated, and that's when they said Gutierrez accused Chacon of assaulting her a few days prior.

"She alleged firearms were involved. They searched, but no firearms were found," Pasadena Police Chief Josh Bruegger said.

Two weeks later, Gutierrez called police again. This time she said Chacon "grabbed her by the hair and dragged" her through an apartment. She also said he has assaulted her several times in the past.

The District Attorney's Office declined charges in both instances.