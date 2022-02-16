Man charged with capital murder, accused of killing Houston father of three in robbery

The body of Daniel Brown has not been recovered, according to police. The suspect reportedly admitted to killing Brown, which led to his arrest.

HOUSTON — A man has been arrested and charged in connection with the disappearance of a Houston father of three.

Trevyon Tellis, 27, has been charged with capital murder. He's accused of killing 35-year-old Daniel Brown. Brown has not been seen since his family reported him missing on Jan. 25. His body has yet to be recovered.

Brown was last seen on surveillance camera leaving his home in the Heights. After not seeing or hearing from Brown in two days, his family went to a police station and filed a missing person's report.

After several weeks and no leads, Brown's family even announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to his whereabouts.

As investigators were conducting their own investigation they learned Brown went to see Tellis the day he went missing and sometime after 10 p.m., he was killed at Tellis' home, which is in the 2100 block of McIlhenny Street.

Tellis was later identified as a suspect in the case. Investigators said evidence was discovered that linked Tellis to Brown's death and the disposal of his body.

According to court records, Tellis was attempting to rob Brown before killing him.

Tellis was taken into custody on Tuesday where he admitted to being involved in Brown's death, according to Houston police.

This is still an ongoing investigation as detectives continue to look for Brown's body.

Tellis is expected to make his first court appearance since his arrest on Wednesday at 10 p.m.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.