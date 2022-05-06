Du'Vonta Lampkin was renting an Airbnb while he waited to move into an apartment. His friends found him dead after going to check on him, police say

DALLAS — Police are investigating a homicide at an Airbnb location in downtown Dallas.

The Dallas Police Department said officers responded shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday to an apartment in the 500 block of South Ervay Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 25-year-old Du’Vonta Lampkin lying facedown with a single gunshot wound, police said.

Lampkin used to play defensive tackle for the University of Oklahoma from 2015 through 2018. He declared for the NFL Draft in 2018 and went undrafted but eventually signed with the Tennessee Titans for just over a month before being waived. Lampkin played high school football in the Houston area at Cypress Falls High School.

OU posted a statement about Lampkin's death:

"The OU Football family is deeply saddened by the tragic passing of former player Du'Vonta Lampkin," OU Football tweeted. "Du'Vonta was full of life and spirit, was a supportive teammate and a joy to be around. Our sincerest thoughts, prayers and sympathies are with his family and loved ones."

During the investigation, Dallas police learned the location was an Airbnb being rented by a witness and his girlfriend, who said they were friends of Lampkin.

Police said they were both taken to the homicide unit to be interviewed, and they told police that they were renting the Airbnb for Lampkin for the week while he waited for his new apartment to be ready for move-in.

Lampkin was supposed to check out Friday, and the witness told police they went to check on Lampkin because he was not answering his phone. When they arrived, the found Lampkin dead, the witness said.

The witness said he went back to his apartment to call for police because he was afraid that the suspect may have still been inside the Airbnb.

Police said Lampkin's black and white designer backpack, cell phone, and wallet were missing at the scene.

More information has not been released.

The Dallas Police Department is asking for anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact homicide detective Josue Rodriguez at (214) 671-3994 or by email at josue.rodriguez@dallascityhall.com.