Two suspects wanted after deadly robbery attempt at Houston carwash, police say

Police say the son who was shot in the leg directed paramedics to his father. Officers are gathering evidence to find the suspects.

HOUSTON — An investigation is open into a deadly overnight shooting at a west Houston car wash.

Police got a call around 10 p.m. Friday about the shooting. It happened in the 3100 block of South Dairy Ashford Road.

A commander at the scene said two men tried to rob a father and son while they were washing their car. The suspects were in ski masks when they held up the duo at gun point.

One of them pistol whipped the son during the robbery. Police say the son tried to run from the attack but was shot in the leg. The second suspect shot the father, then they both fled the carwash.

When police and paramedics got there, the son directed them to his dad.

The father was pronounced dead at the scene. His son was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover.

Shooting/Homicide: S. Dairy Ashford @ Richmond. Male shot deceased at location. #hounews CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 26, 2022

HPD Commander Michael Chaney said police have talked to one witness who heard the shots. They're also working to find any surveillance video.

The victims haven't been identified and there's little information on the suspects.

"If you were out here and you heard anything or you saw anything, please give us a call at Crime Stoppers or call our Homicide Division with any information you have," said Cmdr. Chaney.

The number for Houston Crime Stoppers is 713-222-8477. You can also call 911 or HPD's Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.