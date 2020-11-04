KATY, Texas — Harris County deputies said a man shot his son overnight Saturday during a fight outside of their home in Katy.

This happened at about 12:15 a.m. in the 2500 block of Seahorse Bend Drive.

Deputies said the two initially got into a disagreement inside of the home and decided to take the argument outside.

The two decided to settle the argument with a fistfight and at some point during the fight, the father pulled out a gun and shot his son multiple times, according to deputies.

The son was taken to a local hospital and then transported to Memorial Hermann by Life Flight due to his injuries.

The father was detained on scene.

This investigation is ongoing.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM