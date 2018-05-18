BAYTOWN, Texas -- A Baytown dad was arrested after police said he left his baby daughter in a hot car on a day when temperatures reached record highs.

Gene Curry, 24, is charged with endangering a child.

He appeared in probable cause court overnight where a judge gave him $1,000 bond. The judge, however, ordered that should he post bond Curry is not allowed to be with either of his two children unsupervised.

The order will remain in effect until a judge revisits the case.

On Wednesday a customer at the Kroger on Alexander Street spotted the 18-month old around noon and called 911. Baytown firefighters unlocked the car and rescued the toddler.

Police say it was 112 degrees inside the car when the child was rescued. Witnesses said she was "beet red."

Surveillance cameras show Curry was in the store for about twenty minutes.

The child was treated and released to other family members as Curry was taken to jail.

