DA: Driver charged with intoxication manslaughter after deadly Highway 6 crash

A deputy witnessed the crash and quickly detained the driver.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A driver is facing an intoxication manslaughter charge for a crash that happened on Highway 6 in west Harris County, according to the district attorney’s office.

The crash happened at about 1 a.m. Monday near Westpark.

It’s believed the victim was pulling out of a driveway onto Highway 6 when a speeding driver in a Lexus struck their car. The impact was so severe, it sent the victim’s vehicle off the road upside down.

The victim died at the scene.

A deputy was nearby and witnessed the crash. The driver of the Lexus was said to show signs of intoxication and was immediately detained.

Sean Teare with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office later confirmed the driver was charged with intoxication manslaughter.