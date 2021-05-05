Man arrested in deadly shooting that left 3-year-old girl hospitalized two weeks later

HCSO Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted Saturday the suspect was behind bars, and 3-year-old Helena Lane remains hospitalized in critical condition.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A suspect has been charged after a fatal shooting that left a 3-year-old girl seriously injured in northwest Harris County last month, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted Saturday.

Dornell Jenkins, 26, has been charged with murder following the shooting at an apartment complex in the 900 block Cypress Station Drive. Gonzalez said Jenkins is behind bars at the Harris County Jail.

The sheriff also confirmed the little girl, Helena Lane, is still listed in critical but stable condition. Gonzalez said the child was an innocent bystander. The girl's dad said she is awake and feeding herself.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is still investigating what led up to the shooting.

HCSO responded just before 8 p.m. April 26 to a shooting call at the apartment complex where they found the body of Denovist Hall, 31, and Helena injured.

critical but stable condition. The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to please call the HCSO Homicide Unit or @CrimeStopHOU #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) May 8, 2021

Investigators said a man in a black hoodie was seen shooting at Hall who collapsed near an apartment building. HCSO said the gunman had already escaped.

Meanwhile, Helena was flown to a hospital with serious injuries. Gonzalez confirmed the girl was an innocent bystander and has no relation to the man who was killed.

Gonzalez made a plea with the community for information.

"A 3-and-a-half-year-old is fighting for her life right now as we speak," Gonzalez said at the time. "An adult male has lost his life. We don't need people like this running around our streets creating this violence."

Gonzalez later tweeted that multiple people fired guns during the incident.