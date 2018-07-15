HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A football coach at Cypress Lakes High School is charged with DWI after he struck and killed a pedestrian in northwest Harris County Saturday night.

Tirone Curtis, 35, is also being charged with Failure to Stop and Render Aid.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said around 9 p.m. Curtis was traveling eastbound in the 15000 block of West Road when the pedestrian was crossing the street on Easton Commons Drive. Curtis struck the pedestrian and fled the scene.

Deputies said 20 minutes after the accident, Curtis returned to the scene and admitted that he had been drinking.

Cy-Fair ISD officials said Curtis is currently a health teacher and football coach at Cypress Lakes High School and has been employed by Cypress-Fairbanks ISD since March 2015.

The district has just learned of these allegations and will continue to investigate.

