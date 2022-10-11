Bond increased to $1M for Cypress man accused in child abuse case

Jova Terrell, 27, has been charged with assault and continuous family violence. His bond has been set at $1 million.

Example video title will go here for this video

CYPRESS, Texas — WARNING: Contains graphic content

A man accused of witnessing a Cypress mother torture her twin children and hold them captive was in court Thursday for the first time in the case.

Jova Terrell, 27, has been charged with assault and continuous family violence. His bond has been set at $1 million.

Back in October a set of twins escaped the Cypress home of Terrell and Zaikiya Duncan, 40, in the middle of the night looking for help when a neighbor took them in and called the police.

What those kids told investigators unveiled a long list of alleged abuse taking place inside their home.

"It's just horrendous just awful it's completely unfathomable the fact he fled to Louisiana with the codefendant at the time and had the other kids it shows he's a flight risk and danger to the community," said Keegan Childers with the Harris County District Attorney's office.

The Cypress twins who escaped from their home shared unimaginable stories of the torture they endured, they said, at the hands of their own mother and stepfather.

Duncan is charged with injury to a child and aggravated assault in Harris County. Terrell is charged with continuous violence against a family member.

"He was definitely present in the home, no question about that. He was present when kids were being assaulted and being tortured. He witnessed all of this," Childers said. "It's not entirely clear what the extent of his involvement is yet, but we are still digging and investigating to figure that out."

$1 million bond set today for the boyfriend involved in the horrible case from Cypress where twins were allegedly held captive and endured a long list of abuse. 27-year-old Jova Terrell was in Harris County Court for the first time today. I'll have the story on @KHOU pic.twitter.com/eEC0oMnaw1 — Anayeli Ruiz KHOU (@AnayeliNews) November 10, 2022

When the twins escaped, Terrell and Duncan fled with 5 other kids to Louisiana, where they were later arrested by police. The two have since been extradited back to Harris County.

"It's just a question was he also participating in the assaults? There is some evidence that suggests he was. We are trying to get to the bottom of that," said Childers.

Prosecutors said seven kids are in Foster Care and have been forensically interviewed. The interviews were conducted by a mental health expert with a specialization in trauma.

The prosecution said they are still reviewing the interviews.

"It's rough to listen to everything these kids were tortured and abused. What happened was absolutely awful, no taking that away from them. They are going to live with it for the rest of their lives," said Childers.

The lawyer representing Duncan said she is pregnant with her ninth child. Prosecutors believe Terrell could be the father.

Duncan's bond was previously set a $4.5 million.