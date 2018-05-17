A middle school teacher in the Cy-Fair ISD has been charged with having an improper relationship with a high school student.

The girl says Justin Washington, 26, also gave her drugs and an STD.

Washington admitted to investigators that he had “a fling” with the Cy Creek High School student and they had sex four or five times, according to court documents.

He said they met at motels and his apartment for sex.

The Hamilton Middle School teacher claims he didn’t know at the beginning the teen was in high school.

The investigation began last month when the 18-year-old told a teacher that she’d been sexually assaulted by Washington in September 2017. The teacher immediately alerted Cy-Fair police.

The victim later told investigators she knew the STD came from Washington because she was a virgin when she met him.

She told them she was in a “vulnerable place” at the time after her brother died.

“I wanted to be loved and I don’t know why, but I wanted it from him,” the girl said. “He acted like he wanted to be there for me.”

She said Washington once joked, “Maybe I can relive the high school sneaking out days with you.”

Cy-Fair ISD said Washington was immediately removed from Hamilton when they confronted him about the case and has since resigned.

