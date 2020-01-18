HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said first responders with Cy-Creek EMS were the target of an attack Thursday.

Pictures shared on Harris County Sheriff’s Office Major Mike Lee Twitter page show an ambulance with a busted front windshield and a large concrete brick inside of the ambulance.

Major Lee said the brick was thrown at the ambulance as first responders were driving on FM 1960 and Ella Boulevard.

Fortunately, there were only minor injuries.

Charges are pending on a possible suspect, Major Lee said.

