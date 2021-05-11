Watch: Houston police chase suspects after CVS store robbery; 2 arrested in Kingwood

After the pursuit, police said they found the firearm and the money from the store robbery.

HOUSTON — Houston police made two arrests early Tuesday morning after a reported CVS store robbery and lengthy pursuit.

Lt. Bruce with the Houston Police Department said the CVS in the 11500 block of Westheimer was robbed around 12 a.m. A short time later, the suspects’ vehicle was found traveling on I-10 heading eastbound at Kirkwood.

The driver allegedly refused to pull over, leading officers on a chase for nearly half an hour.

A DPS helicopter assisted after the suspects eventually bailed out of the vehicle at an apartment complex in the Kingwood area.

One suspect was found hiding an apartment where a woman and child also were. It’s unknown if they knew the suspect; they were not hurt.

The other suspect was allegedly located in a vehicle that was trying to leave the complex, located on Kellington.

