Watch: Houston police chase suspects after CVS store robbery; 2 arrested in Kingwood

HOUSTON — Houston police made two arrests early Tuesday morning after a reported CVS store robbery and lengthy pursuit.
Lt. Bruce with the Houston Police Department said the CVS in the 11500 block of Westheimer was robbed around 12 a.m. A short time later, the suspects’ vehicle was found traveling on I-10 heading eastbound at Kirkwood.
The driver allegedly refused to pull over, leading officers on a chase for nearly half an hour.
A DPS helicopter assisted after the suspects eventually bailed out of the vehicle at an apartment complex in the Kingwood area.
One suspect was found hiding an apartment where a woman and child also were. It’s unknown if they knew the suspect; they were not hurt.
The other suspect was allegedly located in a vehicle that was trying to leave the complex, located on Kellington.
Police said they found the firearm and the money from the CVS store robbery.
Currently, no names or charges have been released.