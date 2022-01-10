5 arrested after 2 attempted robberies and police chase in north Houston, HPD says

Four of the suspects are believed to be juveniles, according to police.

It started just after 3 a.m. Saturday at a Chase Bank ATM on North Shepherd when police were called about an attempted burglary. When police arrived, they didn't find a vehicle but received the description of a dark-colored Chevy being involved.

About 30 minutes later, police received a call about a CVS on Irvington Boulevard being robbed and the same vehicle being involved. Police said the suspects used the truck to ram through the front door of the store before taking off.

As police searched for the vehicle, they discovered the Chevy on the 610 Loop. The driver refused to yield, which led to a brief chase. After using a PIT maneuver to get the vehicle to stop, five suspects were arrested. Police said one suspect is an adult and the other four are believed to be juveniles.